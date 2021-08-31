Dearborn police searching for teen suspect in shooting death of 18-year-old

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn police are searching for a teen suspect described as "armed and extremely dangerous" after an 18-year-old woman was found shot to death late Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 20000 block of Michigan Ave. on Aug. 29.

Police found the 18-year-old old shot. She was then taken to Beaumont-Oakwood where she died from her injuries. Authorities are now looking for Antonio Lavelle Sims, 17, who allegedly shot the victim after a physical altercation. Sims is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and may be in the Detroit area. Police say this incident was not a random act of violence.

“We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to solve this heinous crime," said Dearborn police chief Ron Haddad. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young victim’s family and friends. I urge the community to speak out and help us bring the person responsible to justice.”

If you have information on this homicide, contact the Dearborn police tip line at 313-943-3012. Or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak-Up. You can also text your tip to CRIMES (274637).