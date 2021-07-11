Dearborn police seek help locating missing 14-year-old girl

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tahlaya Berry, 14, has been missing since July 9. Her family told police that she's never gone missing before. Authorities are now asking for the public's help in locating the missing teen.

“Our goal is to quickly and safely reunite Tahlaya with her family. The public is our greatest asset with locating this young lady," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Berry left her home in Dearborn on July 9, but never returned home. Police say she may still be in the area, or in Taylor or Detroit.

Berry has dark hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police were unable to provide a description of what the teen was last seen wearing.

If you have information on Berry's whereabouts, contact police at 313-943-2241.