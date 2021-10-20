Dearborn Public Schools offering free 'Parent University' courses for residents

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools is offering free Parent University courses to parents and their young children.

According to a press release, the courses aim to give parents easy, practical and inexpensive ideas to help with child development and also increase bonding.

Topics include nutrition and health, dental care, social emotional, screen time and technology, math, literacy and more. Courses feature hands-on activities and instruction from professionals in various areas.

The 2021 fall classes begin on Oct. 22 and run through Nov. 12. The classes will be offered on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five Dearborn Public elementary schools: Cotter, McDonald, Oakman, River Oaks, and Salina.

No registration is required. Parents who live in the district and who have children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible to attend.

Parents who are interested in Parent University can call 313-827-6150.