Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge

Mark J. Terrill/AP
A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 13, 2022
(AP) — Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them.

And while revenue for the quarter was surprisingly strong, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds, including a sharp rise in fuel and labor costs.

But CEO Ed Bastian says bookings in the last five weeks have set a record, which he thinks shows that American are done with the pandemic, they want to reclaim their previous lifestyles.

Shares are up more than 6% before the opening bell Wednesday.

