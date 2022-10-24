Monday is deadline for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) — Monday, Oct. 24 is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election.

Residents can still register to vote in person after Monday by going to their local clerk's office. Registration will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To register online, visit Michigan Voter Information Center website by midnight. For mailing voting applications, the application must be postmarked with Oct. 24 as the date.

For citizens who are already registered to vote, absentee ballots can still be requested online. Visit the Michigan Voter Information Center Website for more details.

Absentee ballots can also be requested in person at the local clerks office. Ballots issued in person can be voted on and returned all in the same visit. Voters who already have their absentee ballots are encouraged to mail in their ballots by Monday to avoid postal delays.

Ballots must be received by clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.