Trump endorses Dixon's pick for lieutenant governor

Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 22, 2022
(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump is stepping into the Michigan gubernatorial race once again to endorse candidate Tudor Dixon's choice for lieutenant governor.

Trump endorsed Shane Hernandez, who was named as Dixon's running mate on Friday, ahead of the Republican Convention on Aug. 27.

However on Monday, Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt declared his intentions of running for lieutenant governor and challenging Hernandez for the nomination. Rebandt previously ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and lost the primary election to Dixon.

Soon after Rebandt made his announcement, Trump backed Hernandez.

According to a press release, Trump said that Hernandez was "an outstanding person."

Earlier on Monday, another gubernatorial hopeful, Garrett Soldano, clarified that he would not be seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor, officially declaring that he would not run.

