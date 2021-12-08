Detroit Animal Care and Control to waive adoption fees for cats and dogs until December 20

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through December 20th for any Metro Detroiter that comes in and adopts a cat or dog.

The initiative is part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. Detroit Animal Care is 1 of 200 shelters in 40 states that will participate.

“We are making it easier for Detroiters to find 'Furever Friends,'” Detroit Animal Care Director Mark Kumpf said in a statement. “We are happy to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation again this holiday season through their ‘Empty the Shelters’ program, which brings holiday hope to dogs and cats by sponsoring adoption fees.”

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control will also be sponsoring complimentary dog licenses for Detroit residents with their adoption.

All animals are fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and neutered. They are also available for ‘couch-testing’ and fostering.

The shelter is open seven days a week from 11 AM – 3 PM. Detroit Animal Care is located at 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit.

To see many of the animals that are up for adoption visit adopt@friendsofdacc.org or their Facebook page.