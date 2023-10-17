Detroit announces 'Halloween in the D' plans for 2023; here are the events

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced its plans for the citywide celebration of Halloween in the D for 2023, bringing back family-friendly activities across the city.

The events will take place from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from the Department of Neighborhoods.

There will be park transformations, family-friendly activities at recreation centers, and new this year, a Haunt Your Home contest for the best decorated Detroit homes.

“Halloween in the D is a tradition that families enjoy across the city, and this year it’s going to be even better,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Children growing up in Detroit are going to have memories of this fun annual citywide tradition that will last their lifetime. We are so grateful to all the sponsor and volunteers who make Halloween in the D possible each year.”

Last year, more than 1 million pieces of candy was distributed during Halloween in the D.

This year, Clark Park will transform for Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature carnival rides and games, pony rides, a petting zoo, archery, axe throwing, rock climbing, video game truck, pumpkin painting and much more.

Then, on Oct. 29, Palmer Park will host ScareFest with a Zombie trail of terror and laser tag, haunted hay rides, face painting, carnival games and more.

On Halloween, all 11 Detroit police precincts will host Trunk or Treat events, and the Detroit Fire Department will distribute candy at seven fire stations.

Finally, the recreation centers in the city will host activities for kids and teens on Halloween at 11 different locations. Activities include haunted houses, carnival games, trunk-or-treat, arts-n-crafts and more.

You can go to to http://halloweeninthed.org for more details and locations.