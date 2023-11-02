Detroit-area man sentenced to 45-70 years in prison for 3 killings

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who pleaded guilty to killing his mother, stepfather and his child's mother while free on bond was sentenced Wednesday to 45-70 years in prison.

Jonathan Welch of Harper Woods pleaded guilty in July to charges stemming from the deaths of his mother, Flossie Nicole Bray; stepfather, Robert Bray Jr.; and his son's mother, Zlayiah Frazier, court records show.

Welch already was in prison after being sentenced last summer to up to 30 years in prison for home invasion and torture in an attack against Frazer. He was free on bond in that case when the killings occurred.

Frazier survived the first attack but was killed by Welch weeks later while he was out on bond.

Welch also was sentenced to serve 20-40 years for the killing of another woman, Natalya Morse, 24.

The sentences handed down Wednesday will be served concurrently.