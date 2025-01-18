Detroit Auto Show hosts Lions celebration with legendary Lions alums and performances

DETROIT (WXYZ) — To get Lions fans excited for the big game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Detroit Auto Show hosted a celebration Friday night featuring notable team alums and performances by Mike Posner and Gmac Cash.

The celebration, hosted inside the Grand Ballroom at Huntington Place, was an affordable way to get fans together just hours before the much anticipated Lions playoff game.

WXYZ Performers at the Detroit Auto Show

“We know tickets are expensive to Ford Field, but there’s a buzz around the scene that’s unmatched and so we wanted everyone to have a chance to be a part of the fun, part of the excitement downtown and to come down and celebrate with some of the former Lions players, have some entertainment. It’s a perfect night," Detroit Auto Show Co-executive Director Sam Klemet said.

Fans appreciated the night of fun at the Detroit Auto Show.

“I think they understand exactly how much it means to the city 'cause at the end of the day, we’re a football town," Lions fan Irfan Sheikh said.

WXYZ Lions fan Irfan Sheikh at the event

The musical performances were a big reason people came to the city before the game. Some traveled from as far away as Colorado.

“I saw Mike Posner was gonna be here — we’re huge fans," Michigan native and Colorado resident Sonja Hettle said.

Related video: Detroit police highlight security plan for Lions game against Washington Commanders

Detroit police talk safety plan ahead of Lions-Commanders game

Former Detroit Lions legends and players with Detroit roots also took the stage to address the crowd of fans including Herman Moore, Joique Bell, Cory Schlesinger, Eddie Murray and TJ Lang.

"This ain't just Michigan’s team, it’s America’s team, America’s team," Moore said on stage.

WXYZ Herman Moore taking the stage

Saturday kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Ford Field. The Detroit Auto Show wraps on Monday.

