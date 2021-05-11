Detroit City Distillery bringing back Summer Rum, 'Detroit’s industry love letter to rum'

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is bringing back its limited-edition summer rum for the third straight year.

The local, independent craft distiller made the Summer Rum in collaboration with some of Detroit's best bartenders from places like Standby and The Skip, Grey Ghost and Second Best, Kiesling, Takoi and The Monarch Club.

The drink is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Guyana and the U.S. Virgin Islands and is distilled from sugar cane.

According to Detroit City Distillery, Summer Rum will be available from Memorial day to Labor Day at the distillery, local bars and liquor stores. There will also be a street party planned at the Riopelle tasting room in Eastern Market from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

With things opening back up and more people getting vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are comparing it to the Roaring Twenties.

"When we made Summer Rum in collaboration with some of our favorite bartenders, we called it ‘Detroit’s industry love letter to rum.’ This year, that message has new meaning, because we all survived one hell of a year. We hope this rum is the celebratory drink of many and customers will support our hospitality workers like never before," Detroit City Distillery Co-Owner Michael Forsynth said in a release.

The Summer Rum will cost $25 and go on sale at select liquor stores and can be purchased at Detroit City Distillery's tasting room in Eastern Market.

There are several cocktails to make with the Summer Rum. Check out the recipes below.

Cocktail Recipes

Traditional Daiquiri

What it is: A classic rum cocktail invented in town named Daiquiri in Cuba in 1898. It was a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy and bartenders everywhere.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, a shaker and ice

How to make it: In a shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces Summer Rum, ¾ ounces simple syrup, ¾ ounces freshly squeezed lime juice. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Classic Mojito

What it is: Cuban rum drink that traces its origins back to a 16th-century cocktail named the El Draque, named for Sir Francis Drake, the English sea captain and explorer who visited Havana in 1586.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, mint, club soda, a shaker and ice

How to make it: Lightly muddle ½ ounces of simple syrup with six mint leaves in the bottom of a large rocks glass. Add two ounces of Summer Rum, ¾ ounces lime juice and ice, and stir. Top with the club soda. Garnish with large mint sprig.