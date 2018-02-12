DETROIT (WXYZ) - Think your life should be plastered on national television? A production company in Detroit is looking for you!

Jenny Feterovich of Arcadius Productions said, "We are looking for the next reality television star."

If that's you, Jenny says you should ask yourself:

"Are you ready to share your life? Are you ready for the cameras to follow you around?

If you've answered yes, get in touch with Arcadius Productions.

"Every single time I tell people what I do for a living, they tell me that there friends tell them they should be a reality television star," she explained.

The company has produced reality tv shows like "Startup" on PBS or "Gritty to Pretty" on DIY.

Now, they are looking to create a new show and they are open to ideas.

"Do you think you can cook? Do you think you can flip homes? Do you think you are athletic? Do you think you have some kind of talent that we might not have known about yet and discovered."

Arcadius Productions will travel internationally, but they're hoping to find some talent here at home.

"We love great story telling. We love to show the positive side of Detroit and actually the state of Michigan."

They want someone with a big personality. That is code for "boring people need not apply."

"You point a camera at people and they are like deer in headlights or they think they have a talent that's entertaining that might not be."

They opened up online applications over the weekend and already received hundreds of submissions.

"They are filling out the casting form. We are going to be reviewing those forms and then we will be calling some people into our office to see what they are really all about."

If you think you have what it takes, apply online: https://arcadius.tv/casting/