Detroit councilman Fred Durhal III exploring mayoral bid

Detroit City Council member Fred Durhal III announced Monday he is considering running for mayor.

Durhal announced he formed an exploratory committee that will allow him to build public support behind a potential candidacy for the 2025 election.

He was previously a state representative and was elected to the Detroit City Council in November 2021. He also worked as the community liaison for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

“Detroit is my home and I have been honored to serve my community as an elected public servant for almost a decade," Durhal said in a statement. He added, "Detroit has momentum on our side, and I’m excited to do my part to keep that positivity going, bring people together and build on our amazing partnerships in Detroit and across Michigan.”

He is the latest person to jump into the race for Detroit mayor. Others include current Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, former city council president Saunteel Jenkins, businessman Joel Haashiim, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig did tell The Detroit News he was considering a mayoral run.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan – who is in his third term as mayor – has not said yet whether or not he will run for re-election.