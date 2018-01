DETROIT (WXYZ) - - The City of Detroit says they need your help to reach the homeless.

They are partnering with homeless service providers and the faith-based community to expand volunteer-assisted canvassing.

The city says they are also seeking willing volunteers to join the effort and help with outreach activities between 6pm- 12am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers will work in two shifts from 6pm-9pm and from 9pm-12am.

Organizers ask you to meet at the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Hall on 138 Stimson. You’re asked to arrive 15 minutes before the shift you choose.

Volunteers are encouraged to ride in teams.

They are also looking for winter gear to hand out like new winter hats, gloves and socks. You can donate these items at several locations.

The Noah Project at Central Detroit Methodist

23 E. Adams

(313) 965-5422

The Pope Francis Center

438 St. Antoine St.

(313) 964-2823