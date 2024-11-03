Watch Now
Detroit father charged after three-year-old son allegedly shoots himself with unsecured gun

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's west side. Police tell us it happened after Midnight early Wednesday morning, at West Grand Street and Petosky. We're told that a 15-year-old was watching that toddler and two other babies at the time of the shooting. Authorities say they are getting conflicting stories from both parents, and as of Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m., they have yet to find a weapon. The three-year-old's Mom told police she went to the laundromat, leaving the teen alone with the three-year-old boy, a two-year-old girl and a two-month old. Investigators say that mother came home and was unloading a car when she heard a pop. Police say that neighbors nor an area shot-spotter heard the gunshot that hit the three-year-old boy. Police haven't said where the toddler's father was at the time of the shooting. Both parents have been detained, the children are currently at the police station and police are in contact with Child Protective Services.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The father of a three-year-old boy has been charged after that boy allegedly got ahold of the father's unsecured gun and shot himself.

This happened on Wednesday (Oct. 30) on Detroit's west side, just before 1 a.m. at a home on 4000 block of Grand Street. Investigators say the boy found his father's gun and shot himself in the stomach. The child, who authorities say was in the care of his father at the time of his incident. He was privately transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The father, 29-year-old Richard Williams, has been charged with Unsafe Storage Causing Injury. He was arraigned in 36th District Court this past Friday, and was issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond. He's got three other court appearance set for later this month.

“ Another day. Another child injured with a loaded, unsecured gun," said prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "Tomorrow it be another if we don’t universally pay attention and take this issue seriously. These are our children - and if we cannot unite for them who will we unite for?”

