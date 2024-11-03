Detroit father charged after three-year-old son allegedly shoots himself with unsecured gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The father of a three-year-old boy has been charged after that boy allegedly got ahold of the father's unsecured gun and shot himself.

This happened on Wednesday (Oct. 30) on Detroit's west side, just before 1 a.m. at a home on 4000 block of Grand Street. Investigators say the boy found his father's gun and shot himself in the stomach. The child, who authorities say was in the care of his father at the time of his incident. He was privately transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Watch our initial coverage from when this news broke on Wednesday

DPD: Child shot on city's west side

The father, 29-year-old Richard Williams, has been charged with Unsafe Storage Causing Injury. He was arraigned in 36th District Court this past Friday, and was issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond. He's got three other court appearance set for later this month.

“ Another day. Another child injured with a loaded, unsecured gun," said prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "Tomorrow it be another if we don’t universally pay attention and take this issue seriously. These are our children - and if we cannot unite for them who will we unite for?”