Detroit federal Judge Arthur Tarnow dies at age 79

DETROIT (AP) — Arthur Tarnow, a federal judge in Detroit for nearly 24 years, has died.

Tarnow was 79 years old and had been under treatment for heart issues.

Tarnow spent much of his law career in criminal defense and appeals before President Bill Clinton nominated him to U.S. District Court in 1997. He was confirmed by the Senate in 1998.

He was one of the most liberal judges in the Eastern District and lately was known for releasing prisoners because of the risk of COVID-19 behind bars. Prosecutors, however, won appeals in some of those cases.