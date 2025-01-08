Detroit Fire Department hosting montly webinars focusing on fire safety & prevention

The Detroit Fire Department is hosting a series of webinars this year in an effort to keep residents informed and safe.

According to the fire department, the webinars will happen once a month and focus on educating the public on fire prevention and safety.

The hidden dangers of lithium-ion batteries: What homeowners should know for the holidays

“Our team does a great job of meeting residents where they are by hosting fire safety presentations at schools and senior centers across the city,” said Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms. “This webinar series will fill a critical gap and ensure residents of all ages are connected to resources and education to keep themselves and their families safe.”

The webinars will be moderated by DFD Community Relations Chief James Harris and his team, who are subject matter experts.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and get them answered in real-time.

The topics and dates are:



Jan. 8: Learn best practices when it comes to lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from cell phones to e-bikes and scooters with your host Chief Damon Robinson of the Fire Marshal Division

Feb. 12: Learn how to keep your family safe while you are heating your home with your host Chief of Fire Prevention, Dennis Hunter

March 12: Learn how to prevent fires when cooking, smoking, or using candles in your home with your host Captain Theresa Halsell of the Community Relations Division

April 9: Learn how to create and practice a great fire safety plan for your home or business with your host Captain Edward Davis of the Fire Marshal Division

May 14: Learn how to keep your family safe this summer when grilling, using fire pits or fireworks with your host Lt. Stacy Taylor of the Community Relations Division

June 11: Learn what it means to be HEARTSafe in Detroit and how you can get involved with your host Captain Jeffrey Forbes, EMS Training Division

Residents can join this evening's webinar here: https://detroitmi.gov/SafetySeries.