Detroit Free Press Marathon & International Half-Marathon sell out months in advance

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Free Press Marathon and International Half-Marathon have both sold out, race organizers said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the full marathon sold out, and then the international half-marathon sold out on Thursday morning. Registration is still available for the Detroit-only half-marathon.

Registration for the events opened on Jan. 1, and last year, the event sold out three months before the race. It was the first time the races sold out.

Race director Aaron Velthoven told us last year they've noticed demand growing in recent years thanks to more interest in running and in the race itself.

“To sell out really a couple of months before our international deadline is just unprecedented,” Velthoven said. "We're the only race in the world that crosses international borders, so we get people from all over the world descending into Detroit to run our race. We're very much a bucket-list race.”

