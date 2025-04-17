Detroit man facing charges after allegedly shooting teen with autism who was lost

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is now facing charges after allegedly shooting and injuring an 18-year-old man with autism on April 9.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges Thursday against 47-year-old Robert Leguan Pugh. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the victim took a picture of a home to help a relative locate him after he was mistakenly dropped off near Lenox Street and East Warren Avenue in Detroit by a driving service.

Officials say that’s when Pugh approached the victim and started shooting at him when he began to walk away.

The victim was shot in the lower back and was transported to a local hospital.

“It is hard for me to fathom the utter lack of compassion and empathy in some people. The alleged facts in this case are disturbing and completely devoid of humaneness,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

The suspect’s arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.