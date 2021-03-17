Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to residents 50+

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in the city to residents 50 and up.

Eligible Detroit residents can call 313-230-0505 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to book an appointment.

Duggan is encouraging residents to carpool to appointments if possible to help streamline the process.

Eligibility will expand to anyone over the age of 16 on April 5.

“We are expecting a significant increase soon in vaccine shipments and are planning now to be able scale up our operations to meet the demand,” the mayor said in a press release.

The full list of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine at the TCF Center:

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 50 or older (born in 1955 or before) Manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit

Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meatpacking and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit

Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit

K-12 teachers and support staff and daycare workers

U.S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time

State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation

Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

Members of the city’s disabled community

Home health care workers living in Detroit

To view Detroit's COVID dashboard, click here.