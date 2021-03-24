Detroit mayor to meet with Nicole Curtis over Land Bank dispute

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is agreeing to meet with HGTV star Nicole Curtis this week to discuss an ongoing property dispute with the city's Land Bank.

Curtis is suing the Land Bank for how it handled a property she purchased back in 2017. She confronted the mayor during a webinar on Tuesday night.

The meeting is supposed to take place virtually on Thursday morning.

"Mayor, obviously you've stated you're aware of our issues with the Detroit Land Bank authority, but most importantly today, I'm approaching this as a taxpayer in Detroit who can't even get city services to come out to one of our properties," Curtis said during the webinar on Tuesday night.

Curtis, a Detroit property owner, also known to many from her show on HGTV, questioned Duggan during the community meeting.

They are issues she's raised on social media before, including the inability to get Detroit Water & Sewerage to service her property in a timeline manner.

There is also a dispute between Curtis and the city over a vacant property she believed she owned. The mayor put out a press release saying he was aware of the issues, but Curtis wanted a direct meeting.

When asked why he wouldn't sit down with Curtis and her team, the mayor obliged and said he would sit down with Curtis any time, bringing up the first time the two met.

"I'd love to sit down with you this week, next week, and work through these things together," Duggan said. "The last time we got together, we did a lot, and I'd like to do it again."