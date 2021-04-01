Watch
Detroit art installation in Parker's Alley a highlight of Opening Day

Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 01, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Supporting the Detroit Tigers, the city and supporting each other – that’s what Opening Day is all about!

Because of the times we’re living in, the scene looks different in downtown Detroit. But as 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom shows us, the Spirit of Detroit is still the same.

Melinda Anderson is the president and creative director of Studio M Detroit, which specializes in bold and creative design, and events bringing images and installations to life.

On Opening Day, Anderson, with the help of some other innovative minds, wanted to bring a unique experience to Parker's Alley in Detroit by creating a beautiful art installation.

Anderson said she wanted to "uplift spirits" and also "bring a little bit of joy during this time because we know art and design can do that."

You can find more information at studiomdetroit.com.

