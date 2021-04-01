Detroit art installation in Parker's Alley a highlight of Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Supporting the Detroit Tigers, the city and supporting each other – that’s what Opening Day is all about!
Because of the times we’re living in, the scene looks different in downtown Detroit. But as 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom shows us, the Spirit of Detroit is still the same.
Melinda Anderson is the president and creative director of Studio M Detroit, which specializes in bold and creative design, and events bringing images and installations to life.
GO TIGERS 🐯 ⚾️ It’s #OpeningDay in #TheD And NOTHING...I mean NOTHING will stop the SPIRIT of DETROIT from celebrating the @tigers and the @CityofDetroit Watch #Art .. #Sports and #SmallBusinesses hit a home run! TONIGHT at 6pm @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/T0ZYN5u2Ri— Andrea Isom (@AndreaIsomWXYZ) April 1, 2021
On Opening Day, Anderson, with the help of some other innovative minds, wanted to bring a unique experience to Parker's Alley in Detroit by creating a beautiful art installation.
Anderson said she wanted to "uplift spirits" and also "bring a little bit of joy during this time because we know art and design can do that."
You can find more information at studiomdetroit.com.