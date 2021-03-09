Detroit NAACP president calling for firing of MSP trooper after dog attack caught on camera

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local civil rights activist says what was captured by a Michigan State Police dashcam was so disturbing, the trooper at the center of what happened should have been fired.

The head of the Detroit branch of the NAACP says what happened on one corner in Lansing was infuriating and should serve as a call to action in Congress.

"It was the worst example of police misconduct I've seen in years outside of George Floyd's murder on the streets of Minneapolis," said Rev. Wendell Anthony.

The dash-cam video is now making headlines around the country. Video shows MSP trooper Parker Surbrook commanding his K9 to not only get a man who had been fleeing, but repeatedly telling the dog to stay on him.

"It's reprehensible... unacceptable," Rev. Anthony said. "And my other question is why did it take so long for us to see this? This occurred back in November. It's March 2021 – what's up with that."

Trooper Surbrook has been charged and arraigned on one count of felonious assault for commanding his K9 to cross the line, according to investigators who wrote that the suspect was pleading with him, saying "sir, he's on my face." The trooper responded, "I don't care."

"The officer should be fired... no benefits because of what he did," Rev. Anthony said.

Trooper Surbrook became a canine handler back in June 2017. He's now on an unpaid suspension and hisK9 has been reassigned to another handler.

"We can and we must do better," Rev. Anthony said. "That's why the passage of the George Floyd Justice Act is so important because it addresses these kinds of situations. The Senate needs to pass it so we can address these egregious situations."

Troop Surbrook's attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment.