Detroit officer sentenced 80 months in prison for extortion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer found guilty of extortion was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison.

Deonne Dotson, 49, was convicted following an eight-day jury trial in November 2019, however, Dotson's sentencing was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overwhelming majority of Detroit Police Officers are honest, hard-working, and superb public servants,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “Dotson’s conviction and 80 months’ sentence shows that no one is above the law, and when police officers commit crimes and violate their oath to protect and serve the public, they will be held accountable.

Dotson was found guilty of accepting bribes from owners and operators of auto collision shops in Detroit, in exchange for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles. Dotson also made fake police reports in exchange for money, and the owners of the vehicles were unaware that Dotson was being paid by collision shops when agreeing to have their cars fixed.

