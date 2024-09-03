Detroit People Mover closes for 11 weeks to replace rails

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit People Mover (DPM) has closed for about 11 weeks for track improvements.

In July, officials announced the plan for the closure after Labor Day.

According to the DPM, the project will replace about 7,000 feet of track on nine curves and adjacent connect straight track along the DPM route. It's about 20% of the track on the 2.9-mile loop. Officials say contractors will remove and replace sections with new track.

Officials say this is the third rail replacement project in the history of the DPM, with others in 2008 and 2016, but this is the first time rail in the sections related to this project are being replaced in 37 years.

The work is taking place in seven general areas, based on the closest streets and intersections. The nearest station(s) are in parentheses.



Beaubien at Lafayette (Bricktown, Greektown)

Beaubien and Macomb Str from Monroe around to Randolph (Bricktown, Greektown, and Cadillac Center)

Park from Woodward to Washington (Grand Circus Park)

Bagley near Clifford (Times Square)

Cass near Lafayette (Michigan)

Atwater and Hart Plaza from Riverwalk to across M-10/Lodge & Jefferson (Financial District)

Jefferson and Beaubien from Randolph around to Larned (Millender, Renaissance Center)

According to the DPM, the construction will extend the life of the infrastructure, improve the passenger experience and provide a smoother and quieter ride.

The People Mover is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving, and the Zero Fare Program will continue through all of 2025.