Detroit police ask for public's help in locating missing man, Leon Smith

Detroit Police Department
Leon Smith
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 03, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Leon Smith suffers from dementia, according to his family. He was last seen at 3 a.m. on September 3 riding a green and purple bicycle on the 2900 block of Concord.

Leon is approximately 5'8" with black and gray hair and a slim build. He was wearing a blue jean baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, Nike pants and black shoes.

If you have any information in this missing person case, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.

