Watch
News

Actions

Detroit police search for missing 9-year-old boy

Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 22:44:36-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy.

King Stubbs mother discovered him missing when she arrived home in the 880 block of Pallister around 6:40 p.m. That's near Henry Ford Hospital in the New Center Area.

He was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. wearing a white collared shirt, khaki pants, burgundy shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!