Detroit police search for missing 9-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy.

King Stubbs mother discovered him missing when she arrived home in the 880 block of Pallister around 6:40 p.m. That's near Henry Ford Hospital in the New Center Area.

He was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. wearing a white collared shirt, khaki pants, burgundy shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.