Detroit police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

(DETROIT) - The Detroit police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Joe’l Gittens was last seen Tuesday around 3 p.m. Her father said he saw her on the 11400 block of Lakepointe Street.

She has never gone missing before and is reported to be in good mental and physical condition.

Gittens is 5’3”, 200 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair, and medium brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and dark blue jogging pants.

If anyone has seen Gittens, please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.