Detroit police searching for missing 29-year-old man who reportedly suffers from mental illness

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 29-year-old man who family says suffers from a mental illness.

Raphael Lowe was last seen on Saturday, November 13, around 3:30 p.m.

He reportedly left a relative's home in the 16000 block of Lasher and has not been seen since.

Raphael was wearing all black clothing, and black, blue and yellow Nike gym shoes at the time of his disappearance.

He’s described as 5’1”, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a full beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 313-596-5801.