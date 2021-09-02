Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 44-year-old woman.

Police say Carmelita Clark was last seen leaving St. John Ascension Hospital on Moross in a checkered cab around 11 a.m. on August 27, 2021.

According to police, Clark suffers from a mental health condition.

She’s described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes, who is around 5’5” and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5500.

