(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 49-year-old man who is reported to have dementia and diabetes.

Police say Thaddeus Frye left his home in the 18600 block of Eureka on February 7 around 7:30 a.m. and did not return home.

He was wearing a black jacket, and gray and black Nike shoes.

Police say he has brown eyes, is about 5’10” and 190 pounds. He is bald with a salt and pepper-colored beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1101.