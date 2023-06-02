Detroit public schools dismissing early Friday due to heat

DETTROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissing early on Friday because of high temperatures that are expected.

The school district said that students will be released three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times. Regular transportation will be provided to students.

All indoor activities will be canceled. Outdoor athletic activities for middle and high school students will happen based on decisions from principals, athletic coordinators and coaches.

Schools in the district also dismissed three hours early on Thursday.