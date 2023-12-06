Detroit Regional Chamber releases 2023 State of Education report; Read it here

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Chamber has released its 2023 State of Education and Talent report, which reveals trends related to postsecondary educational outcomes.

There are a variety of key highlights — both good and bad when it comes to education in our region.

One of the highlights: students who enroll and obtain a bachelor’s degree or higher within six years of his school graduation is on the rise — with 25% in the city and 50% in the region.

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s report, Detroit high school graduation rates are near pre-pandemic levels, reversing a years-long decline. Additionally, Black and Latino Detroit Promise students are also outpacing the national average when it comes to enrolling at a four-year institution.

However, the report also indicates that postsecondary enrollment continues to drop with 37% of regional students and 59% of Detroit students haven’t enrolled within a year of high school graduation. It also points to the ongoing major educational disparities based on race.

“We must close the racial equity gap and ensure more working-age adults are returning to college to finish their degree to reach our educational attainment goals,” said Greg Handel, the Chamber’s Vice President of Education and Talent Programs, in a statement. “Doing so takes time and a long-term commitment by the entire Detroit Region to continue to develop and scale programs that improve access and affordability while supporting students throughout their educational journey.”

According to the report, Michigan students in the 2022 graduating high school class also left $93.5 million in Pell grants unclaimed.

“Our report is good news, bad news. There are promising gains like increased bachelor’s degree attainment, yet an alarming downward trend in overall enrollment. The bottom line is that we still have too many people not earning a degree or credential after high school,” said Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Sandy K. Baruah in a statement.

To read the full report in its entirety, check it out below: