Detroit residents say they've been dealing with sinkholes for years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sinkholes as deep as 10 feet have left residents of a southwest Detroit neighborhood worried for their safety.

One of the residents on Mandale Street, Jim Feliciano reached out to 7 Action News with his concern after the authorities failed to respond to his plea for help since 2017.

Jim highlighted that there are multiple sinkholes in his alleyway, some even going as far back as 10 years ago.

When 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed arrived on the scene, he measured one of the collapsed areas to be over 10 feet deep.

Faraz later reached out to Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials and within an hour DWSD maintenance crews arrived on site. Soon after it was confirmed that a steel plate would be placed over the sinkhole as a temporary solution to make it safe while the investigation continues to find the root cause behind the sinkholes.

Meanwhile, when asked about why Jim’s complaints over the years fell to deaf ears DWSD Deputy Director & Chief Engineer Palencia Mobley said at the time the department was in the process of implementing a brand-new work order system and that’s how something like this might have fallen through the crack.

