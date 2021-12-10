Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announces the return of Winter at Valade

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bring your holiday cheer as the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announces the return of the Winter at Valade celebration. Starting December 10, Winter at Valade will take place every weekend until Feb. 27 at the Riverfront’s Valade Park. Families can enjoy many free winter activities from live music, ice sculptures, pictures with Santa, and more.

“The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is proud to provide a variety of programming for people to enjoy year-round,” said Rachel Frierson, director of programming. “We welcomed more than 40,000 people to Winter at Valade last year, and we are excited to again provide our visitors with opportunities to get outside and enjoy themselves along the Detroit Riverfront this winter season.”

In addition to the Holly Jolly Riverfront, Winter at Valade will have themed weekends.

Jan. 14-16: Fire and Ice Festival, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort



Jan. 28-30: Winter Around the World, presented by Visit Detroit



Feb.11-13: Motown Love



Feb. 25-27: Mardi Gras at Valade

For those looking to embrace the winter season, there will be free sleds for visitors to use on the hills at Valade Park found at the “Sled Shed” sponsored by Chip and Sarah McClure.

The Valade Park is located at 2670 Atwater, on the Detroit International Riverfront. You can enjoy the festivities on weekends from 4-9 p.m. Fridays; noon- 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon - 7 p.m. Sundays.

