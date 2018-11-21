Detroit's Most Wanted: Faustino Lopez

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A violent shooting outside a club in southwest Detroit. It happened last month and now police are asking for your help finding the man they say is responsible.

They say Faustino Lopez couldn’t handle rejection once the victim told him no at the club last month and he set out to kill her.

Now the U.S. Marshals are on the hunt to find Lopez before he flees the country.

“Lopez is wanted for an assault with intent to murder. More specifically, in October of 2018 Lopez is at a club in the City of Detroit,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia, DFAT Supervisor said. “He’s at a club around closing time around 2, 2:30 in the morning.”

And that’s where police say Lopez hit on a woman who wasn’t interested.

“He tries to talk to a female in another vehicle and basically he likes her, he’s interested in her, she doesn’t give him the time of day, she ignores him,” Garcia said.

And that’s when the night took a violent turn.

“Lopez wasn’t having that, so what does he do? He turns around and opens up fire on the victim, the woman and her vehicle with passengers in it.”

It happened at the Caribbean Club at the corner of McGraw and Proctor.

Deputy Aaron Garcia, U.S. Marshals DFAT supervisor said, “So this guy shoots at a car with four people in there, this could have killed any one of them,” Garcia said. “She got hit in the shoulder, another occupant, the glass that breaks hits her in the eye and does the damage. We’re just lucky three people aren’t dead or shot when he shot the three rounds at the people in the vehicle.”

All of the victims in the car survived and policed say they identified Lopez as the shooter.

“So after the shooting Detroit and Oakland County conduct a search warrant at his last known residence in Commerce Township in Oakland County,” Garcia said.

That home in Commerce turned up empty.

“We believe he abandoned everything and he either fled the state or he’s trying to flee back to Mexico,” Garcia said.

Police say Faustino Lopez is a Mexican citizen in the process of trying to get citizenship here in the U.S.

“This guy has prior domestic violence issues,” Garcia said. “Now he’s shooting at a girl, multiple girls in a car. This guy wants the power, wants control.”

Lopez is 42-years-old, he’s 5-foot-9 inches tall and 250 pounds.

“This guy is basically saying whatever he can’t get or he can’t have, there’s gonna be some consequences to take,” Garcia said.

As always, there’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Faustino Lopez or any of Detroit’s Most Wanted. You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656.