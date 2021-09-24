Detroit shelter offering reduced adoption fees to limit overcrowding

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Animal Care & Control Shelter is pleading for the public's help finding homes for rescued dogs.

The group said the shelter is overcrowded, and they will have reduced adoption fees in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The goal is to find good, loving homes for their animals between Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

You can check out some of the available pets ahead of time on their Facebook group, Adoptable Animals at the DACC.

If you're ready, you can visit them in person. The shelter is located on Chrysler Dr. near the I-75 and I-94 interchange. It's open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Just ring the bell at the back door to meet the animals.