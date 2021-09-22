Watch
Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game at Comerica Park postponed due to weather

Paul Sancya/AP
The Detroit Tigers play an intrasquad baseball game at Comerica Park in Detroit, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:10:49-04

(WXYZ) — Due to the weather, the Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game that was scheduled for this afternoon at Comerica Park has been postponed.

The Detroit Tigers tweeted that the game will be made up on Monday, September 27 at 1:10 p.m.

They note that all paid tickets for the game today are valid for the makeup date or can be exchanged at the Comerica Park Box Office for any game of this weekend’s series vs. Kansas City.

More information: http://tigers.com

