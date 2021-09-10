Detroit to install 700 more speed humps across the city by November

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced a second round of speed hump installations for 2021, bringing the total for this year to 5,200.

Through Nov. 15, the Department of Public Works will be expanding the speed hump program to an additional 460 blocks and 700 across the city.

Earlier this year, Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city would install 4,500 speed humps on residential streets across the city to help address concerns about speeding and safety.

“The speed hump program has been one of the most popular city programs we’ve ever announced and they really seem to be helping,” Duggan said in a press release. “We saw the opportunity to reach more neighborhood blocks with available funding so we want to get them in before the end of this year, rather than wait until spring.”

Residents can find out what blocks were selected by visiting the City of Detroit website: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-public-works/complete-streets/traffic-calming [lnks.gd]

If a block wishes to opt out of the program, please provide a letter from your block club captain speaking on behalf of all residents on the block or signed petition by September 22. All requests and petitions to opt-out for a speed hump must be submitted through the City of Detroit website.