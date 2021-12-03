Watch
Detroit woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping four children walking to school

Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:25:09-05

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is facing charges after police say she kidnapped four siblings while they were walking to school in the city.

According to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Stephanie Marie Binder, 37, has been charged with four counts of Kidnapping – Child Enticement, four counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Unlawfully Driving Away of an Automobile, and one count of Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office said Detroit police pulled over Binder on Nov. 30 driving in the area of Grand River and Evergreen Avenue after she allegedly ran a red light. The officers reportedly noticed the body language of the four children, ages 11, 8, 7, and 5, in the vehicle was indicating something wasn’t right; officers also reportedly discovered she was driving a stolen vehicle. Binder was then taken into custody, according to police.

Police say the children have since been reunited with their family.

Binder is expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday in 36th District Court.

