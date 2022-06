ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo has announced the death of one of their Amur Tigers in a post on Facebook.

The zoo says Kisa was the oldest of the three tigers in the habitat. She is said to have passed away during a procedure meant to manage arthritis symptoms. No other details have been released.

Kisa was 18-years-old.

Here is the Detroit Zoo's Facebook post: