Detroiters can soon get on board The Gravy Train Dock Experience offering live music, food delivery

(WXYZ) — It’s time to get on the Gravy Train Detroit! And you don’t want to miss all that it has to offer.

We’re talking live music, fantastic food and refreshing cocktails – delivered straight to you! It’s all in the spirit of supporting local business owners and musicians as well.

This phenomenon started across the river in Canada and it’s our neighbors to the North who helped bring it to our neck of the woods!

Welcome to Train Detroit and The Gravy Train Dock Experience. It starts May 29, so book now!

You will experience incredible live music from www.dcipher.org/gravytrain. Fabulous food from www.corianderkitchenandfarm.com and tasty cocktails from www.detroitcitydistillery.com.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom tells us all about it and how it all began!

