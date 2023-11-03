Detroit's official Christmas tree arrives in Campus Martius on Friday

Detroit's official Christmas tree will be arriving in Campus Martius Park on Friday, just two weeks before we Light Up The Season on Channel 7!

WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the tree lighting. You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 as we turn the tree on!

This year's tree is a 64-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce from Kingsley, which is south of Traverse City. It will arrive around 12 p.m. and WXYZ will live-stream the arrival.

The "Merry & Bright: 20 Years of Holiday Lights" tree lighting event will include a skating performance by 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and musical performances from Michigan native Miko Marks.

Festivities for the event will run from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 with a special appearance from Santa to light the 64-foot Norway spruce. The tree will feature ornaments and more than 25,000 LED multi-colored lights.

“This year marks a joyous milestone as we honor 20 years of Campus Martius Park, hand in hand with our community. Two decades ago, about 3,000 people came together for the first-ever Detroit Tree Lighting event in Campus Martius Park. Today, over 100,000 holiday enthusiasts join us in Downtown every year to officially kickoff the holiday season tradition in the best and most vibrant public square in the U.S.,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a press release.

Other U.S. national champion skaters are expected to take to the ice. There will also be additional performances by singer and social media sensation Paul Russell, Broadway star Talia Suskauer, and Detroit-native musical stars.

“The annual Detroit Tree Lighting has been a cherished community event for decades, and I’m thrilled to help flip the switch this year to kick off the holiday season. This evening is all about creating memories and traditions, and we are honored to support an event that brings families and friends together from around the region,” said Paula Silver, DTE senior vice president, Corporate Communications/DTE Foundation and Corporate Citizenship, in a press release. “’Light Up Beacon Park’ offers an additional downtown destination with activities and a dazzling winter wonderland backdrop with picture-perfect holiday displays so everyone can celebrate the most wonderful time of year in the heart of Detroit.”

Beacon Park will also host a Light Up Beacon Park event with the Detroit Children's Tree from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for families.

Following the tree lighting, the DDP will host a weekend of activities and entertainment. The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit will open up to the public on Saturday, Nov. 18, with guest appearances. There's even a Santa Skate Party from noon to 4 p.m.

The DDP will also be offering carriage rides around Campus Martius Park 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30 and then on New Year's Eve.

From the tree lighting event to the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square (opening Nov. 9) to the Cadillac Lodge to the food trucks and more, downtown will be bustling this holiday season.