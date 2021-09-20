Digging for answers in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — This week, people who live and work in a southwest Detroit neighborhood are hoping to get some answers into that underground mystery.

It caused a road to buckle on Dearborn street near Fort. A marijuana dispensary was also severely damaged and torn down days later because of it.

But here we are more than a week later—the investigation continues and still no explanation.

"I don't exactly understand what kind of investigation has been going on up until now," southwest resident Garry Buchannan said.

He says he has little confidence in officials and their efforts to uncover why the cannabis dispensary seemingly lifted from the earth and uprooted the pavement around it.

"All the scientists, all the engineers, all the experts are like 'we've never seen anything like this,' and that's not ok." state senator Adam Hollier said. "And the idea that we aren't moving folks out and that they are safe is a problem."

State senator Hollier is not the first lawmaker to call out the city on their investigation.

"We know that another collapse, another incident with another pipeline is eminent," congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said. "And no one has communicated anything to our residents."

Chief operating officer Hakim Berry says the area has been safe since the beginning of this investigation.

The collapse did cause a water main burst and a gas leak but Berry says both have been repaired.

Now crews know the what, the when, and the where, but are struggling to find out the why.

Crews will begin digging and excavating the ground to sample the soil.