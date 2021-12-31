Watch
News

Actions

Documentary to focus on civil rights in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, traffic moves along the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. At a board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a big industry trade association, recognized that change is coming. Alliance CEO John Bozzella said automakers are committed to working with the Biden administration, which will renew the fight against climate change and likely will undo pollution and gas mileage rollbacks made by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Cars on highway
Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:05:16-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A film company in western Michigan is producing a documentary that will focus on the struggle for civil rights in Grand Rapids. WXMI-TV reports Wednesday that the documentary is based on the book “A City Within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids, Michigan” and is in the final stages of production. It is scheduled for release in August by Grand Stand Pictures. The book studies issues around school integration and bureaucratic reforms. Grand Stand Pictures says the book articulates the Black experience in the city, but the documentary allows more people to understand and learn the ways in which it impacts their present lives. The company has interviewed residents and held community meetings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!