Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in advance of the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 16:12:56-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes.

They include one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated.

The scheme that submitted nearly $2 billion in bogus claims is one of the largest health care fraud cases ever brought by the Justice Department.

The department has been cracking down on health care fraud and prescription drug abuse schemes in states around the country. In total, 78 people were charged in 16 states in the cases announced Wednesday.

