DPD investigating homicide after body found at abandoned school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found at an abandoned school.

Police were notified of the incident around 9:45 p.m. Monday evening (Dec. 16). We're told that a 21-year-old came into Detroit from Fenton to sell a gun, but his parents reported him missing.

Police found the man's vehicle at La Salle and La Belle. He was not in it, but authorities say that evidence was.

K9 Officers followed the scent of the man to a nearby abandoned school, where the 21-year-old was found dead. Police found shell casings at the scene but no weapon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers.