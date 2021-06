DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department will be handing out tickets to the Dino Safari, to all individuals seen doing a good deed.

The officers will be on the lookout from Thursday, June 24 to Friday, June 25. And the winners of the Dino Safari tickets can use their prize up until July 5.

Ticket holders will have the chance to see more than 40 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs at t46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374, compliments of the Detroit Police Department.