DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are warning people in the area of Woodward and 8 Mile to shelter in place, in their basements if they can, because of a barricaded gunman.

Officers say the suspect is inside the home by himself.

He is accused of taking shots at his girlfriend and her dog. Police say they were able to get out of the house safely.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.