Driver wanted by police for allegedly stealing vehicle causes deadly crash after chase

(WXYZ) — Police say one person has died after a police chase and crash in Sterling Heights overnight.

Sources tell 7 Action News that police were called to Jim Riehl Chrysler Jeep in Washington Township on a report of multiple vehicles being stolen.

Deputies located the suspects and gave chase to one of the stolen vehicles. We're told they eventually terminated the chase.

That suspect vehicle then crashed at the intersection of 15 Mile and Van Dyke. The suspect struck two other vehicles, resulting in the death of one of the people in those other cars.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is in police custody.